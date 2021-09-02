You have permission to edit this article.
Edwin Eggers

WISNER — Services for Edwin “Eddie” Eggers, 99, Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Edwin Eggers died Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at the Wisner Care Center.

Mary Hill

NORFOLK — Services for Mary Hill, 78, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Mary Hill died Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. 

Richard Larson

NORFOLK — Services for Richard D. “Rick” Larson, 74, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Tim DeFor will officiate. Burial will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Edwin Eggers

Olga Feyerherm

BEEMER — Services for Olga Feyerherm, 89, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in rural Beemer. The Rev. Robert Schilling will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Joann Brewer

MADISON — Services for Joann J. Brewer, 88, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Claire Gager will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.

Shirley Clayton

O’NEILL — Services for Shirley (Farewell) Clayton, 71, Chambers, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

LeAnn Daniels

NORFOLK — Services for LeAnn L. Daniels, 58, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. LeAnn Daniels died Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Omaha.

Paulette Anderson

EWING — Services for Paulette (Walnofer) Anderson, 61, Rogers, Ark., will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 6, at the Full Gospel Church in Ewing. Burial will be at 2 p.m. in the Butte Cemetery in Butte.

Julie Koenig

NORFOLK — Services for Julie Koenig, 78, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Rich Chrisman will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

