Edwin Belina

Edwin Belina

CLARKSON — Services for Edwin Belina, 78, Stanton, formerly of Clarkson, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Matt Gutowski will officiate with burial in Clarkson Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Friday until service time at the church.

Edwin Belina died Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Wayne Countryview Care and Rehabilitation in Wayne.

Memorials are suggested to Clarkson Catholic Cemetery. Miller Funeral Home of Clarkson is handling arrangements.

1943-2022

Edwin Belina was born Nov. 21, 1943, in Norfolk to Millard and Adella (Kucera) Belina. He attended Stanton County School District 45 from kindergarten through the eighth grade and graduated from Stanton High School in 1962.

On July 1, 1964, Edwin was united in marriage to Lois Jedlicka at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. They made their home on a farm 9 miles south of Pilger for 26 years until 1990. They then moved to Clarkson. In addition to farming and raising all types of livestock, Edwin helped neighbors with their farming.

Edwin served on the board at School District 45 of Stanton from the age of 21 until its closing and then on the board at School District 32 of Howells in Stanton County. He received the Aksarben Nebraska Pioneer Farm Award for having the farm in the family for over 100 years.

After moving to Clarkson, he worked maintenance at the Sunrise Apartments in Clarkson, did custom painting in the county, as well as worked for the State of Nebraska Department of Roads.

Edwin loved to spend time with his grandchildren, going to school and church programs and volleyball and basketball games. He also enjoyed working in his garden, going fishing, hunting, going to garage sales and attending auctions. He was known for his record fish that he would catch and his numerous large antler deer.

Edwin received a Master Angler award from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission for his record fish.

He was a member of St. Henry’s Catholic Church of Howells until its closing in 1967. He was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton until moving to Clarkson and becoming a member of Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church.

Edwin is survived by a daughter, Kathleen Lois (Patrick) Jensen of Stanton and grandchildren, Katrina Sperl (dear friend Treven Cervney) of Lincoln, Kyle Sperl of Kansas City, Mo.; son Edwin Frank Belina of Fremont and grandson Caleb Belina of Norfolk; a daughter, Lora Marie Belina of Fremont and granddaughter Aleshia Block of Omaha; a sister, Marvine Koliha of Howells; a nephew, Dan (Patti Urbanek) Koliha of Clarkson; and a niece, Annette (Eddy) Sayers of Clarkson.

Edwin was preceded in death by his parents, Millard and Adella Belina; his spouse, Lois Belina; his brother, Elden Belina; and his brother-in-law, Allen Koliha.

Condolences may be sent to www.millersfh.com.

Tags

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

