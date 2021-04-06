Edward Taulbee

CLEARWATER — A celebration of life for Edward D. Taulbee, 57, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 9, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at the Clearwater Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Snider Memorial Funeral Home of Clearwater is handling the arrangements.
1964-2021
Edward Dean Taulbee, 57, Norfolk, went home to be with the Lord after losing a long battle of cancer on April 4, 2021. He was surrounded by family.
Edward Dean Taulbee was born on July 17, 1964 in Portsmouth, Va., to George and Wanda (Shannon) Taulbee.
Edward married Carrie (Jones) Taulbee on Oct. 22, 1999, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk.
Edward spent most of his life growing up and moving across the southern part of the United States with his family; calling his home Arizona. When he landed in Norfolk, he started working at Golden Corral and then drove semi for several local companies, including Heritage Homes of Wayne.
After a debilitating back injury until diagnosed with cancer, he spent his days with family, going fishing and taking care of his spouse as she worked and went to school.
Edward is survived by spouse Carrie; daughters Caroline (CW) Hobbs of Neligh, Courtney Droescher of Norfolk and Cheyanne (Mitchell Silvers) of Winside; a sister, Debbie (John) Kurth of Phoenix, Ariz.; and a brother, Vince (Karen) Taulbee of Deming, N.M. Grandchildren include Alex and Chase Hobbs; Heath, Daum and Sirissa Droescher and Rosalie and Evelyn Silvers; several nieces; nephews; aunt; and cousins.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, George and Wanda Taulbee; grandparents; uncles; aunts; parents-in-law, Lewis and Ilene Jones; and two infant grandchildren.
The family would like to express their deepest appreciation and thanks to Northern Heights Baptist Church pastors and families for the years of prayers and words of encouragement; Jean Allen for all of the years of special care she gave; Asera Care Hospice for the care that they provided; and ProMed Care and League of Dignity for the caregivers they provided.
Condolences may be directed to the family at www.snidermemorialfh.com.