Edward Taulbee

CLEARWATER — A celebration of life for Edward D. Taulbee, 57, Norfolk, is pending at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. He died Sunday, April 4, 2021, after a long battle with cancer.
ELKHORN — Services for Shirley Young, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 9, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Elkhorn. A celebration of life will follow until 7 p.m. at Aloft Hotel Ballroom, 215 S.181st St. in Elkhorn.
SPRINVIEW – - Memorial graveside services for Joan S. Kennedy, 87, Bassett, formerly of Springview, will be at a later date. She died Saturday, April 3, 2021, at the Rock County Hospital Long Term Care in Bassett.
SPENCER — Memorial services for Mary Jones, 98, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 10, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Spencer. The Rev. Glen Stahlecker will officiate with burial in Union Cemetery in Spencer.
NORFOLK — Services for Donald R. Siedschlag, 91, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 7, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 1…
NORFOLK — Services for Jeffery A. “Jeff” Siedschlag, 36, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Lois M. Hansen, 95, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, April 9, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
VERDIGRE — Services for Lori Walton, 64, of Verdigre will be 11 a.m. April 10 at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Delores Ruzicka will officiate.
