Edward Svitak

HOWELLS — Services for Edward J. Svitak, 84, Howells, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 15, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Howells. The Rev. Stan Schmit will officiate. Burial with military honors will be at St. Henry’s Cemetery northwest of Howells.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday with a Knights of Columbus rosary at 7 p.m. Masks are encouraged for those attending the visitation and Mass.
He died Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Clarkson Community Care Center in Clarkson.
Memorials are suggested to St. Henry’s Cemetery Fund or Howells Community Catholic School.
Svoboda Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
A funeral lunch will follow interment at the Howells Catholic Social Center.
He is survived by his loving spouse, Mary, of 63 years; four children, David (Shelley) Svitak of Spirit Lake, Idaho, Donald (Kelli) Svitak of Norfolk, Gary (Lynn) Svitak of Howells and Carol (Bob) Spenner of West Point; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren: Jeremy (Tara) Svitak and their children, Kelsi, Trent and Hailey; Heidi (Beau) LaBolle and their daughter, Rosemary; Maria (Korey) Janata and their children, Kyla and Aleea; Aaron (Lauren) Spenner and their children, Lane and Owen; Megan (Ethan) Cada and their son, Wyatt; Kimberly Svitak (fiancé Dylan Puls); Melissa (Tyler) Bates; sisters-in-law Esther Svitak, Mary Ann Kampschnieder and Yvonne Niewohner; brother-in-law Harold Ortmeier; as well as many nieces and nephews.