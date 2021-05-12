You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Edward Svitak

Edward Svitak

HOWELLS — Services for Edward J. Svitak, 84, Howells, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 15, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Howells. The Rev. Stan Schmit will officiate. Burial with military honors will be at St. Henry’s Cemetery northwest of Howells.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday with a Knights of Columbus rosary at 7 p.m. Masks are encouraged for those attending the visitation and Mass.

He died Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Clarkson Community Care Center in Clarkson.

Memorials are suggested to St. Henry’s Cemetery Fund or Howells Community Catholic School.

Svoboda Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

A funeral lunch will follow interment at the Howells Catholic Social Center.

He is survived by his loving spouse, Mary, of 63 years; four children, David (Shelley) Svitak of Spirit Lake, Idaho, Donald (Kelli) Svitak of Norfolk, Gary (Lynn) Svitak of Howells and Carol (Bob) Spenner of West Point; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren: Jeremy (Tara) Svitak and their children, Kelsi, Trent and Hailey; Heidi (Beau) LaBolle and their daughter, Rosemary; Maria (Korey) Janata and their children, Kyla and Aleea; Aaron (Lauren) Spenner and their children, Lane and Owen; Megan (Ethan) Cada and their son, Wyatt; Kimberly Svitak (fiancé Dylan Puls); Melissa (Tyler) Bates; sisters-in-law Esther Svitak, Mary Ann Kampschnieder and Yvonne Niewohner; brother-in-law Harold Ortmeier; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Tags

In other news

Arthur Lee

Arthur Lee

ALBION — Services for Arthur J. Lee, 87, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 17, at Immanuel Zion Lutheran Church in rural Albion. The Rev. Becky Beckmann and Elizabeth Goering will officiate. Burial will be in the Zion-South Branch Cemetery.

Larry Johnson

Larry Johnson

ALBION — Services for Larry S. Johnson, 80, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 14, at Immanuel Zion Lutheran Church South Branch in rural Albion. The Rev. Becky Beckman and Elizabeth Goehring will officiate with burial Tilden City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans…

Edward Svitak

Edward Svitak

HOWELLS — Services for Edward J. Svitak, 84, Howells, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 15, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Howells. The Rev. Stan Schmit will officiate. Burial with military honors will be at St. Henry’s Cemetery northwest of Howells.

Ann Mortensen

Ann Mortensen

LINCOLN — Services for Ann (Popken) Mortensen, 81, Lincoln, formerly of Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 17, at Southwood Lutheran Church, 4301 Wilderness Ridge Blvd., in Lincoln. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.

Brian Reineke

Brian Reineke

NORFOLK — Services for Brian L. “Rhino” Reineke, 45, Norfolk, formerly of Randolph, will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 16, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Private inurnment will be at the Randolph City Cemetery at a later date.

Richard Anderson Sr.

Richard Anderson Sr.

MAGNET — Richard E. “Rick” Anderson Sr., 68, Yankton, died Thursday, May 6, 2021, at his home in Yankton.

Brian Mack

Brian Mack

ELGIN — Services for Brian Mack, 83, Elgin, will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 14, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Rev. Kevin Vogel will officiate with burial in the Oakdale Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 229 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5816.

Mark Keenan

Mark Keenan

NORFOLK — Services for Mark A. Keenan, 58, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 15, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Shane Bright

Shane Bright

Services for Shane C. Bright, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 7, at North Heartland Community Church, 4800 Northwest 88th St., in Kansas City, Mo.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara