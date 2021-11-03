MONTEREY — Services for Edward Spenner, 82, rural Dodge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Monterey. The Rev. James Weeder will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Monterey with a 7 p.m. vigil and will continue on Saturday an hour prior to services at the church.
Edward Spenner died Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at his home.
Minnick Funeral Home in West Point is assisting with the arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to St. Boniface Church and St. Boniface Cemetery.
1938-2021
Edward B. Spenner was born on Dec. 16, 1938, to Joseph and Elizabeth (Birchem) Spenner on the home place in rural Cuming County, where he lived his entire life. He attended St. Boniface Catholic School. At the age of 19, he lost his dad and continued to work the family farm. Ed enjoyed farming, feeding cattle and going to sales.
Ed was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Monterey, where he had served as a trustee and former parish council president.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Elizabeth; his sisters, Sister Mechtilde Spenner and Sister Evangeline Spenner; brother-in-law Lonnie Dean; and nephews Patrick Suhr and Hall Dean.
Ed is survived by brothers Vincent (Theresa), Raymond, Martin and James of Dodge and David of Omaha; sisters Philomena (Norman) Dubsky of Schuyler, Veronica (Daniel) Suhr of West Point, Coletta (Kenneth) Widhalm of Dodge, Mildred, Imelda and Bernadette of Dodge, Sister Marietta of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Eileen Dean of Kingsland, Texas; along with nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and -nephews.
A luncheon at the St. Wenceslaus Parish Hall in Dodge will follow the burial.