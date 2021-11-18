SPENCER — Services for Edward Remter, 75, Bonesteel, S.D., are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Edward Remter died Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Sanford U.S.D. Medical Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.
HOSKINS — Services for Shirley B. Brudigan, 85, Hoskins, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Shirley Brudigan died Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Heritage of Bel-
O’NEILL — Memorial services for John Turpin, 66, O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate. Military rites will be provided by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93. Burial will be at a later date in Hospers, Iowa.
LAUREL — Memorial services for Kathryn L. Pehrson, 102, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. Patrick Broz will officiate. Burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery.
WAUSA — Services for Joan Benson, 67, Sioux Falls, S.D., are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Joan Benson died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.
NORFOLK — Private memorial services for Cory K. Petersen, 52, Irving, Texas, formerly of Pilger, will be at a later date. Cory Petersen died Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at his residence in Irving.
COLERIDGE — Services for Linda M. Beam, 71, Coleridge, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. Linda Beam died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.
STANTON — Services for Dallas E. Anders, 93, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton. Dallas Anders died Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at the Stanton Health Center.
CREIGHTON — Services for Joseph Fuchtman, 94, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Joseph Fuchtman died Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Avera Creighton Hospital.