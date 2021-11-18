You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Edward Remter

SPENCER — Services for Edward Remter, 75, Bonesteel, S.D., are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Edward Remter died Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Sanford U.S.D. Medical Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Tags

In other news

Shirley Brudigan

Shirley Brudigan

HOSKINS — Services for Shirley B. Brudigan, 85, Hoskins, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Shirley Brudigan died Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Heritage of Bel-

John Turpin

John Turpin

O’NEILL — Memorial services for John Turpin, 66, O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate. Military rites will be provided by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93. Burial will be at a later date in Hospers, Iowa.

Gene Weible

Gene Weible

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Gene F. Weible, 68, will be at a later date.

Kathryn Pehrson

Kathryn Pehrson

LAUREL — Memorial services for Kathryn L. Pehrson, 102, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. Patrick Broz will officiate. Burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery.

Joan Benson

Joan Benson

WAUSA — Services for Joan Benson, 67, Sioux Falls, S.D., are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Joan Benson died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.

Cory Petersen

Cory Petersen

NORFOLK — Private memorial services for Cory K. Petersen, 52, Irving, Texas, formerly of Pilger, will be at a later date. Cory Petersen died Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at his residence in Irving.

Linda Beam

Linda Beam

COLERIDGE — Services for Linda M. Beam, 71, Coleridge, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. Linda Beam died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Dallas Anders

Dallas Anders

STANTON — Services for Dallas E. Anders, 93, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton. Dallas Anders died Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at the Stanton Health Center.

Joseph Fuchtman

Joseph Fuchtman

CREIGHTON — Services for Joseph Fuchtman, 94, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Joseph Fuchtman died Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Avera Creighton Hospital.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara