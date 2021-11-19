You have permission to edit this article.
Edward Remter

SPENCER — Memorial services for Edward Remter, 75, of Bonesteel, S.D., will be 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. The Rev. Bill Heermann will officiate with burial in Union Cemetery in Spencer.

Military honors will be provided by Bonesteel American Legion Post 36 and Army National Guard Honor Guard.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Edward Remter died Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Bonnie Mohlfeld

Bonnie Mohlfeld

WAYNE — Services for Bonnie L. Mohlfeld, 78, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Robert Gansebom

Robert Gansebom

PIERCE — Services for Robert “Bob” Gansebom, 64, Fullerton, formerly of Osmond, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. He died Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Arbor Care Center in Fullerton.

Betty Heithold, Delmar Heithold

Betty Heithold, Delmar Heithold

WAYNE — Services for Delmar D. Heithold, 90, and Betty L. Heithold, 82, of Wayne are currently pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

Shirley Brudigan

Shirley Brudigan

HOSKINS — Services for Shirley B. Brudigan, 85, Hoskins, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate with burial in Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.

Dale Nelson

Dale Nelson

NORFOLK — Services for Dale P. Nelson, 79, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Marjean Shively

Marjean Shively

NORFOLK — Services for Marjean G. Shively, 93, Lincoln, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Paul Brader

Paul Brader

NORFOLK — Services for Paul Brader, 94, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Paul Brader died Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

