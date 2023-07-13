AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Edward D. “Ed” Parker, 68, Johnstown, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 18, at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Edward Parker died Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln.
NORFOLK — Services for Hazel L. Allison, 91, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 15, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kenneth D. “Ken” Palmer, 63, Battle Creek will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 13, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Lee Weander and Eric Gradberg will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.
BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Jeffery C. “Jeff” Wiemers, 58, Battle Creek, will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at the Eckert Event Center in Battle Creek. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
ATKINSON — Services for Grant Mlinar, 20, Stuart, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 14, at the Atkinson Community Center. Burial will be in the St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Stuart.
NORFOLK — Services for Janice Hallvin, 95, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 13, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Daniel Wittrock will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Creighton.
HARTINGTON — Donna Mae Kruse, 80, Seward, formerly of Hartington, died on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Lincoln.
WAUSA — Alvin “Dean” Plumbtree, 66, Wausa, died Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.
NORFOLK — Public visitation for Melvin Roth, 85, Fremont, will be 4-7:30 p.m. Friday, July 14, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.