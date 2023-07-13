 Skip to main content
Edward Parker

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Edward D. “Ed” Parker, 68, Johnstown, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 18, at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Edward Parker died Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln.

Hazel Allison

NORFOLK — Services for Hazel L. Allison, 91, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 15, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Kenneth Palmer

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kenneth D. “Ken” Palmer, 63, Battle Creek will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 13, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Lee Weander and Eric Gradberg will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.

Jeffery Wiemers

BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Jeffery C. “Jeff” Wiemers, 58, Battle Creek, will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at the Eckert Event Center in Battle Creek. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Maryann McElhose

VERDIGRE — Maryann McElhose, 75, Lincoln, died Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

Grant Mlinar

ATKINSON — Services for Grant Mlinar, 20, Stuart, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 14, at the Atkinson Community Center. Burial will be in the St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Stuart.

Janice Hallvin

NORFOLK — Services for Janice Hallvin, 95, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 13, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Daniel Wittrock will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Creighton.

Donna Mae Kruse

HARTINGTON — Donna Mae Kruse, 80, Seward, formerly of Hartington, died on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Lincoln.

Dean Plumbtree

WAUSA — Alvin “Dean” Plumbtree, 66, Wausa, died Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Melvin Roth

NORFOLK — Public visitation for Melvin Roth, 85, Fremont, will be 4-7:30 p.m. Friday, July 14, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

