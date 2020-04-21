Edward Hosch

COVID-19 Nebraska cases

HARTINGTON — Services for Edward M. Hosch, 74, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 24, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. Due to current healthcare guidelines, the service will be private. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Private burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

He died at his residence on Monday, April 20, 2020.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

1945-2020

To watch a live stream of the funeral service, please go to https://www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live/

Edward Mathias Hosch was born on Aug. 8, 1945, to Mathias “Matt” Hosch Jr. and Veronica Marie Otterpohl. He grew up in Randolph until age 15 and then moved to Hartington and lived with his aunt and uncle, Bill and Lexi Otterpohl.

Ed graduated from Cedar Catholic High School in 1964. He went to Universal Trade School in Omaha and worked for several gas service stations. He also worked for McCorkindale John Deere in Laurel and then worked for Gerry Miller at Miller Implement (John Deere Dealership) before joining Surge Dairy Equipment in 1967 with Bill Otterpohl.

Ed and his spouse, JoAnn, bought Bill’s ownership in 1983. Together, they operated Surge Sales and Service in downtown Hartington and also served as the UPS dropoff for the town.

Over the years, Ed fabricated many pieces of equipment for his customers. He had a love for old cars. His main love was the 1939 Chevy he was building. Ed was a wise man, loved by many.

Ed was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Holy Trinity Catholic Church. He was a Westphalia Surge Equipment Dealer until the business was sold to a dealership in Beatrice.

Ed is survived by his spouse, JoAnn of Hartington; two children, Robert “Rob” (Beth) Hosch of Peoria, Ariz., and Rebecca Hosch of Omaha; three grandchildren, Addison, Colton and Alexia Hosch; many cousins and brothers and sisters-in-law.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mathias and Veronica Hosch; an aunt and uncle, Bill and Lexi Otterpohl; and numerous other aunts and uncles.

Pallbearers will be William Schaeufele, Keith Kathol, Allen Kathol, Charles Kathol, Leon Pedersen and Martin Kleinschmit.

