Edward Dziowgo

NORFOLK — Services for Edward X. Dziowgo, 99, Norfolk, were Friday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin officiated. Burial was in the O’Neill Cemetery in O’Neill with military honors conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 93 and the American Legion Riders.
Home for Funerals was in charge of arrangements.
1920-2020
Edward X. Dziowgo of Norfolk entered into eternal life peacefully in his sleep on May 10, 2020.
Ed was born July 6, 1920, in Manhattan, N.Y., to Edward X. and Anna (Frewen) Dziowgo. Ed lived his youth in the Bronx, N.Y., joining the Army Air Corps after Pearl Harbor, which led him to Sioux Falls, S.D.
There he met the love of his life, Betty Jean Tripp. They were married Sept. 27, 1945, at Madison, Wis. Following his honorary discharge, he worked at the Veteran’s Hospital in Sioux Falls as a guard and electrician and full-time city fireman. Then he joined the FAA as an electronic technician/instructor Aeronautical Center in Oklahoma City, Okla. He progressed up the ladder to become chief of field office in the FAA in O’Neill. He held that position until his retirement in 1979.
Ed and Betty enjoyed many winters in Texas and Arizona. In 2015, he returned to Nebraska and made his home at The Meadows in Norfolk, where he made many dear friends.
Life and family were the center of his life. He enjoyed visiting with anyone he met, playing his harmonica, sharing his electronic knowledge with young learners and growing hybrid roses to share with others.
He was an active member of Knights of Columbus, American Legion, Cursillo and Franciscan Friends of Poor. He was one of the first to become an EMHC in the Omaha Diocese. His faith gave him a base and a moral code on which his whole life was dependent. This ideal was passed on to his children, who were blessed to have him in their lives for 99 years.
Survivors include children, Charles (Cheryl) Dziowgo of Inman, Gerard (Diane Wollschlager) of Norfolk, Mary (Larry) Leise of Norfolk and Julie Wollschlager of Phoenix, Ariz. Grandchildren include Paula, Kevin, Kim, Cameron, Cindy, Cory, Candice, Danae, Justin, Larry, Megan, Allysia, Rachel, Micaela, Ben and Cody. Also surviving are 32 great-grandchildren with one on the way. He will be missed by dear friend, Anne O’Brien of Tom’s River, N.J.
He shared the following excerpt in a Reflections Notebook on May 1, 1996: “I blessed them and thanked God for each and every one of them. Each child was a gift from God. This is what I have enjoyed and continue to enjoy about being a grandparent — the grandkids. At the risk of sounding like a broken record, I just love them so much. They always treat us so nice and show such respect. Yes, even when they groan at my jokes, it is a form of respect, because that’s what I expect.”
Ed was preceded in death by his spouse of 51 years, Betty; a daughter, Cecilia Kamphaus; grandsons Michael and Brandon; great-grandson Aidan; and a daughter in infancy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to American Diabetes Association or Leukemia/Lymphoma Society.
