O’NEILL — Services for Edward J. Boyle, 93, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery with military rites by the O’Neill American Legion Post 93.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with a 7 p.m. parish rosary.
Edward Boyle died at his home in O’Neill on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.
———
Edward John Boyle is survived by his spouse of 66 years, Bette Boyle; his seven children and spouses, Kathy (Jim) Parsons of Dallas, Texas, Ed (Karen) Boyle of Creighton, John (Christi) Boyle of O’Neill, Rick (Kathy) Boyle of Norfolk, Joe (Ann) Boyle of Scottsbluff, Paula (Bob) Atkeson of O’Neill and Ann (Ryan) Crumly of Page; 25 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Margaret Posch of Cheney, Kan.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials in Ed’s honor to St. Mary’s School.