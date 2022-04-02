Edna Rohrberg

OSMOND — Private family services for Edna M. Rohrberg, 99, of Osmond will be held at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond with Deacon Patrick Roche officiating. A private family burial will take place at the Osmond City Cemetery in Osmond.
1922-2022
Edna passed away at her residence in Osmond on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, just 17 days before her 100th birthday, surrounded by the love of her family.
Edna was born on April 15, 1922, near Midland to Willie and Ella (Pruess) Blunck. She was baptized at the Presbyterian Church in Osmond and attended District 141 Hillside School in Knox County to the eighth grade.
She married Wendell R. Rohrberg on Aug. 5, 1943, at the Methodist parsonage in Plainview. They resided in the Foster and Osmond area. Edna was a homemaker, helped on the farm and worked at Reimer’s Café for a short time. Edna enjoyed family, friends, car rides, camping, fishing and her famous red beer.
Edna worked hard all her life taking care of others. Her family and friends always came first. Edna had a way of making friends wherever she went and was able to put everyone at ease, whether she had just met them or knew them for years. Her laugh was quiet but infectious and her hugs were filled with love beyond measure.
Edna had a passion for reading and writing letters. She loved quilting, crocheting and crafting and making special items for her grandchildren to treasure. Edna was an amazing mother and grandmother. She attended birthday parties, sporting events, concerts, graduations, weddings and more for her children and grandchildren up until the very end of her life.
Edna loved going on the bus with her friends to the casinos. She and her special friend, Leroy, enjoyed their trips to the slots and time spent together. At almost 100 years old, Edna lived on her own and was still the first one ready for an adventure. Edna was the heartbeat of her family and had a special way of bringing everyone together. She was loved by all.
Survivors include her daughter, Carol (George) Friedrich of Bassett; her son, Robert (Joyce) Rohrberg of Fremont; four grandchildren: George (Vicki) Friedrich, Jeanna (Joel) Randall, Angie (Tom) Appleget and Amy Weber; 11 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Wendell; her parents, Willie and Ella; infant twin brothers; brothers Harold and Lawrence Blunk; and sister LaVerne Schlake.
Memorials honoring Edna’s life may be sent to Carol Friedrich, P.O. Box 112, Bassett, NE 68714, and will be donated to the United Methodist Church of Osmond.
