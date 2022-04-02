 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Edna Rohrberg

Edna Rohrberg

OSMOND — Private family services for Edna M. Rohrberg, 99, of Osmond will be held at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond with Deacon Patrick Roche officiating. A private family burial will take place at the Osmond City Cemetery in Osmond.

1922-2022

Edna passed away at her residence in Osmond on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, just 17 days before her 100th birthday, surrounded by the love of her family.

Edna was born on April 15, 1922, near Midland to Willie and Ella (Pruess) Blunck. She was baptized at the Presbyterian Church in Osmond and attended District 141 Hillside School in Knox County to the eighth grade.

She married Wendell R. Rohrberg on Aug. 5, 1943, at the Methodist parsonage in Plainview. They resided in the Foster and Osmond area. Edna was a homemaker, helped on the farm and worked at Reimer’s Café for a short time. Edna enjoyed family, friends, car rides, camping, fishing and her famous red beer.

Edna worked hard all her life taking care of others. Her family and friends always came first. Edna had a way of making friends wherever she went and was able to put everyone at ease, whether she had just met them or knew them for years. Her laugh was quiet but infectious and her hugs were filled with love beyond measure.

Edna had a passion for reading and writing letters. She loved quilting, crocheting and crafting and making special items for her grandchildren to treasure. Edna was an amazing mother and grandmother. She attended birthday parties, sporting events, concerts, graduations, weddings and more for her children and grandchildren up until the very end of her life.

Edna loved going on the bus with her friends to the casinos. She and her special friend, Leroy, enjoyed their trips to the slots and time spent together. At almost 100 years old, Edna lived on her own and was still the first one ready for an adventure. Edna was the heartbeat of her family and had a special way of bringing everyone together. She was loved by all.

Survivors include her daughter, Carol (George) Friedrich of Bassett; her son, Robert (Joyce) Rohrberg of Fremont; four grandchildren: George (Vicki) Friedrich, Jeanna (Joel) Randall, Angie (Tom) Appleget and Amy Weber; 11 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Wendell; her parents, Willie and Ella; infant twin brothers; brothers Harold and Lawrence Blunk; and sister LaVerne Schlake.

Memorials honoring Edna’s life may be sent to Carol Friedrich, P.O. Box 112, Bassett, NE 68714, and will be donated to the United Methodist Church of Osmond.

Online condolences may be sent to www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

In other news

Terrence Henn

Terrence Henn

ELGIN — Services for Terrence C. “Terry” Henn, 75 of Elgin will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 1, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin with the Rev. Kevin Vogel officiating. Burial to follow in the parish cemetery.

Wesley Bitney

Wesley Bitney

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Wesley E. Bitney, 73, of Norfolk will be held 5–8 p.m. Friday, April 8, at the Divots Conference Center, RDH Room. Home for Funerals in Norfolk is assisting with arrangements.

Chalmers Simpson

Chalmers Simpson

WAKEFIELD — Private family visitation and services for Chalmers L. “Bud” Simpson, 90, of Wakefield will be held at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Wakefield. Private burial with military rites will be held in the Wakefield Cemetery, Wakefield.

Eunice Deuel

Eunice Deuel

NORFOLK — Services for Eunice M. Deuel, 88, of Norfolk are pending with Home for Funerals of Norfolk.

Marjorie Rayer

Marjorie Rayer

VERDIGRE — Services for Marjorie Rayer, 103, formerly of Creighton will be 11 a.m. Thursday, April 7, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery in Verdigre.

Mabel Letheby

Mabel Letheby

NORFOLK — Services for Mabel M. “Micki” Letheby, 91, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 5, at the First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk. Burial will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Mabel Letheby

Mabel Letheby

NORFOLK — Services for Mabel M. “Micki” Letheby, 91, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 5, at the First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk. Burial will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Paul Kahler

Paul Kahler

OSMOND — Services for Paul H. Kahler, 75, of Osmond will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 8, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond with the Rev. Tim Forget and Deacon Doug Tunink officiating.

Erika Crosley

Erika Crosley

NIOBRARA — Services for Erika Crosley, 88, of Niobrara will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, at Niobrara Lutheran Church in Niobrara. The Rev. John Nelson will officiate with burial in L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery at Niobrara.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara