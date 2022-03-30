OSMOND — Private family services for Edna M. Rohrberg, 99, of Osmond will be held at a later date. Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond is in charge of the arrangements.
Edna Rohrberg died Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at her home in Osmond.
NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Harry “Butch” Swallow, 80, will be held at a later date. Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
OSMOND — Services for Elaine J. Peterson, 85, of Osmond, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond with the Rev. Scott Kirchoff officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Wilma M. Purdy, 96, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, April 1, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Mike Moreno officiating. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.
RAEVILLE — Services for Rudolph G. “Rudy” Starman, 90, of Raeville will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville with the Rev. Bernard Starman officiating. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Richard L. Kleider, 93, of Battle Creek are pending with Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek.
WAUSA — Services for Mildred Moeller, 101, of Lincoln, formerly of Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa.
WAKEFIELD — Private family visitation and services for Chalmers L. “Bud” Simpson, 90, of Wakefield will be held at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Wakefield. Private burial with military rites will be held in the Wakefield Cemetery, Wakefield.
LINCOLN — Services for Mildred Moeller, 101, of Lincoln, formerly of Wausa, will be 6 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel in Lincoln with the Rev. Lane Grone officiating.
