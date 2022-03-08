YORK — Memorial services for Edith C. Stewart, 79, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at Metz Chapel in York. Inurnment will follow in York’s Greenwood Cemetery.
The family will greet friends and neighbors an hour prior to the memorial service.
Edith Stewart died Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Columbus.
Metz Mortuary in York is handling the arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to the Norfolk Animal Shelter.
1942-2022
Edith C. Stewart was born March 24, 1942, in Cordova, to August W. and Mary (DeCamp) Jensen.
On Nov. 12, 1960, she was united in marriage to Thayne Stewart in York. She was a bookkeeper for Thayne in the construction and grains business.
Edith loved cats and dogs and the Norfolk Animal Shelter and enjoyed crocheting. She was a member of the Eagles Club in Norfolk.
Edith is survived by her daughter, Cathy (Gary) Love of Norfolk; daughter-in-law Debra Stewart of Wynne, Ark.; seven grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She also is survived by her brothers, Joey Jensen of York, Don (Susan) Jensen of Norman, Okla., and Gary (Connie) Jensen of Salina, Kan.; her sisters, Marge Lundy of York, Carol (Ron) Anderson of Colorado Springs, Colo., and DeAnna (David) Reetz of York; and her nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse; sons Glen and Dale; brothers August, Robert, Allen, James and Gale; and sisters Lorraine Darling, Betty Lewis, Marilyn Lorentz and Mary Ann Wright.
