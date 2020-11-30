You have permission to edit this article.
Edith Murphy

STUART —  Services for Edith Murphy, 89, of Stuart will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stuart. The Rev. James Weeder will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Seger Funeral Home in Stuart with a 7 p.m. rosary. Masks are required to attend these services.

She died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Stuart.

———

Edith Murphy was born March 20, 1931, to George Goldfuss and Josephine (Dobias) Goldfuss on a farm 10 miles north of Atkinson. She attended a one-room country school for eight years; these were tough times during the Great Depression, an experience that greatly impacted Edith for the rest of her life. Later, the Goldfuss family moved to Atkinson, where Edith completed her high school years at Atkinson High School.

Edith was a member of the graduating class of 1948 (Atkinson High School), which was a very tight-knit group, including Charles Shane, Marilyn McConnell, Beth Tielke and Don Rzeszotarski; surviving members of this class remained in close contact throughout Edith’s life. She later attended a year of junior college in Norfolk and then worked for four years at the Atkinson Graphic as a linotype operator. During these years, Edith met the love of her life, Frank Murphy, at a dance at the Crystal Ballroom in Atkinson.

In 1951 during Frank and Edith’s courtship, Frank was drafted into the Army, serving in the 25th Infantry Division. Before he departed, they were engaged to be married. Frank was shipped overseas to Korea, where he served in 1952 and 1953. Their courtship continued during this time via almost daily letters as Edith had promised to wait for Frank’s return to the States and their eventual marriage on Sept. 26, 1953.

The newlyweds built a 20’ x 20’ home (later transformed into a garage) in which their first two children, Dan and Brian, came into their lives. In 1957, this young family moved into a new house, and in 1960, a daughter Nancy joined the family.

As the farm grew, Edith constantly drew on a seemingly endless supply of energy. Her daily activities included such things as preparing meals, caring for kids, dressing chickens, cleaning house, herding hogs, washing clothes, assisting with crops and irrigation, and anything else that might contribute to the wellbeing of her spouse, kids, friends, relatives and community. Throughout the years, Edith and Frank continually worked side by side. In 1968, they hired an energetic young high schooler, Frank Heying. In short order, he became much more than an “employee,” and Edith would very often remark, “Frank Heying is, in fact, one of our kids!”

After retiring, Frank and Edith enjoyed snow birding to Texas and Arizona in their fifth-wheel camper. In later years, they especially enjoyed spending time in Yuma, Ariz., with Dan and Joyce. Edith loved doting over her grandchildren, Kory and Jesse, and her great-granddaughter, Mikaela. Her hobbies included gardening, raising flowers, sewing, quilting, bowling, upholstery, square dancing and involvement in the card club, the Legion Auxiliary and the extension club.

Edith is survived by her spouse, Frank of Stuart; a brother, Leonard (Mavis) of O’Neill; a sister-in-law, Betty Goldfuss of Atkinson; a son, Brian of Gillette, Wyo.; a daughter, Nancy Stovall (Colin) of Gillette; daughter-in-law Joyce Diamond Point, Wash.; grandchildren Kory (Sally), Jesse (Jodee), Krystal (Scott); and great-grandchildren, Mikaela, Axton, Corbin and Gracie.

She was preceded in death by her son, Daniel; her brothers, Charles (killed in World War II), Elmer (Dorothy), Harold (Betty); and a sister, Evelyn (Harold Risor).

Donations in Edith’s memory will be sent to the Nebraska Community Foundation (please include Stuart Unrestricted Endowment on the memo line).

