BASSETT — Memorial services for Edith M. Keller, 97, Bassett, will be at a later date under the direction of Hoch Funeral Home of Bassett.
Edith Keller died Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Rock County Hospital Long Term Care in Bassett.
NORFOLK — Services for Verna Honcik, 90, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at Christ Lutheran Church. The Rev. James Carretto will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Private memorial services for immediate family of Andrew Kenneth Mann, 43, of Norfolk will be held at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Neil Gately will officiate.
A celebration of life for Beth J. Leamer, 84, formerly of Northeast Nebraska, will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 2, in the multi-purpose room at Paradise Park Resort in Sun City, Ariz.
CREIGHTON — Memorial services for Rodney Boelter, 78, of Orchard will be 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Burial will be in Grimton Cemetery in rural Orchard.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Elizabeth Kirby, 99, of Battle Creek will be 10:30 a.m. March 5 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Battle Creek with a 10 a.m. rosary. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Battle Creek.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Bonita “Bonnie” Freudenburg, 79, Norfolk, will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Lee Weander and Eric Gradberg will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Visitation and fellowship with family for Sally A. Becker, 85, of Norfolk will be 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., Norfolk.
