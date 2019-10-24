SHELBY — Services for Edith M. Alt, 90, Shelby, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Shelby. Burial will be in the Shelby Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church with a 7 p.m. rosary.
She died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Memorials are suggested to Aquinas High School or Sacred Heart Church in Shelby.
Chermok Funeral Home of David City is in charge of the arrangements.
1928-2019
Edith was born in David City on Dec. 17, 1928, to Joseph and Marie (Voboril) Palik. She attended local country grade school and two years at Dwight Assumption before graduating from David City High School in 1946. After graduation, she taught at School District 90, a one-room schoolhouse for two years.
On Jan. 27, 1948, she married Mark Alt at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in David City. Four children were born to this union. They lived on the farm north of Shelby until moving into town in 1988.
She was a member of Sacred Heart Church and St. Ann’s Guild, American Legion Auxiliary and Shelby Project Club.
Edith was a cottage seamstress for Designers Inn for over 37 years. She enjoyed playing bridge, cooking, embroidery, gardening and spending time with family and friends.
Edith is survived by her children, Cindy (Steve) McCawley of The Colony, Texas, Joan (Ron) Gerard of Omaha and Chris (Mary) Alt of Norfolk; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; a brother, Vic Palik of David City; and a sister, Lucille Alt of Shelby.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Gary in 1998; her spouse, Mark in 2016; and two brothers.
