GRAND ISLAND — Memorial services for Eddie W. Foster, 76, Grand Island, were Monday at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island.
He died Wednesday, June 16, 2021.
1945-2021
Eddie was born Jan. 31, 1945, in Whiting, Iowa, the son of Wade and Anna (Wilt) Foster. Since the late 1970s, Grand Island was where Eddie called home. He was employed by Grand Island Utilities Department for 30 years, where he made many lifelong friends. Following his retirement, he worked part-time for Dick’s Motor Company.
Eddie was an active member of Sons of the American Legion and enjoyed his time spent with friends at the VFW Club. His favorite pastime was golf.
As a young man, he was a fan of motorcycles and always enjoyed the classic cars. Never one to want any attention directed toward himself, Eddie was always there for whomever needed any help. His family knew they could always count on him.
Those who will cherish his memory include his spouse, Pat; children Jeff (Deana) Foster of Norfolk, Heather (Bill) Theisen of Norfolk, Katy (Michael) Bentzinger of Loveland, Colo., and Emily Jones (Dale Frakes) of Grand Island; and stepchildren Jon Ensley of Thornton, Colo., and Angie Rodriguez of Grand Island. He also is survived by sisters Karen (Keith) Borchers of Whiting, Iowa, and Priscilla (Clifford) Cox of Castana, Iowa; 13 grandchildren, Jase and Lauren Jones, Liam Bentzinger, Seth, Tanner and Parker Theisen, Corey Foster, Kelci Caldwell, Nikki Swicegood, and Emilio, Joey, Alex and Katie Rodriguez; and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Eddie Foster Jr.
In lieu of memorials, Eddie would have preferred everyone lend a helping hand to a neighbor or friend in need.
