Eddie Foster Jr.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Eddie W. Foster Jr., 55, Raytown, Mo., formerly of Norfolk, will be at noon on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Jackie Perry will officiate.
Visitation with family will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the chapel.
He died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at his home in Raytown.
1964-2019
Eddie Wade was born on May 16, 1964, in Onawa, Iowa, to his parents, Eddie and Nancy (Golden) Foster Sr. He graduated from Norfolk Senior High School in 1982.
Eddie was a certified glazier. He had the opportunity to work in Colorado, California and Missouri.
Eddie enjoyed guitar music. He loved life and his family. He really enjoyed fishing, camping and the outdoors. Eddie will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Eddie married Stacy Warner on Sept. 2, 1990, in San Diego. The couple was blessed with three children: Corey, Nikki and Kelci. The couple later divorced.
Eddie married Jamie Danneberg on Jan. 10, 2003, in Liberty, Kan.
He is survived by his loving spouse, Jamie; his children, Cory Foster, Nikki (Jamie) Swicegood, Kelci (Jacob) Caldwell, all of Denver, and Devon Wise of Raytown; his grandchildren, Ronnie and Micah; his father, Eddie Sr.; his sister, Heather (Bill) Theisen of Stanton; a brother, Jeff (Deana) Foster of Norfolk; stepsisters Katie Bentzinger and Emily Jones; nephews Seth, Tanner and Parker Theisen; and so many friends.
Eddie was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy; his grandparents; aunt Shirley; uncle Maurice; and other loved ones.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.