BOW VALLEY — Services for Easton Gene Lubberstedt, 14-day-old son of Evan and Paige Lubberstedt of Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Bow Valley. Deacon Shane Kleinschmit will officiate with burial in the Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery in Bow Valley.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday and continue until services at the church. Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.
Easton Lubberstedt died Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Unity Point Health in Sioux City.