CREIGHTON — Private services for Earline Bauer, 84, Creighton, will be Monday, Feb. 15, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. The Rev. Karen Juzenas will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
She died Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at her residence.
Earline May Woodworth Bauer was born to Earl and Gladys (Cook) Woodworth on the family farm west of Creighton on April 26, 1936. She attended country school just up the hill from her home, and then went to Creighton for high school.
Earline took normal training and classes at Wayne State to become a teacher.
After teaching two years, Earline married Bud Bauer at Atkinson on Dec. 28, 1955. Bud and Earline lived their entire lives in Creighton and were blessed with four children, Joline, Douglas, Lori and Michael.
Earline was a wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma, Bauer Construction bookkeeper, loving friend, caregiver, kind neighbor, Sunday school teacher, Bluebird Campfire Girls leader, den mother and Avon lady. She was a member of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church.
She is survived by her children, Joline (Jim) Javorsky, Lori (Phil) Ebel, Doug (Rhonda) Bauer and Mike (TyLynne) Bauer; 13 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.