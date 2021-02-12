CREIGHTON — Services for Earline Bauer, 84, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. She died Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at her residence.
In other news
FREMONT — Memorial services for Lloyd L. Bickley, 72, Fremont, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, at Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. The Rev. Scott Jensen will officiate.
CREIGHTON — Services for Earline Bauer, 84, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. She died Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at her residence.
ST. HELENA — Services for Joseph R. “Joe” Wieseler, 85, St. Helena, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 15, at Holy Family Catholic Church in St. Helena. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate with burial in Immaculate Conception Cemetery in St. Helena. Military rites will be conducted by Wynot A…
WAYNE — Services for Norma Pippitt, 87, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. She died Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at the Kinship Pointe Assisted Living in Wayne.
O’NEILL — Private services for Pat Devall, 78, O’Neill, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at First Christian Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Rita M. Wright, 36, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private inurnment will be at a later date. Tim DeFor will officiate.
PLAINVIEW — Private services for Winona Larson, 89, Plainview, will be at Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview.
COLERIDGE — Services for Kenneth Krei, 73, Coleridge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 12, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. The Rev. Russ Lambert will officiate with burial in the Lawn Ridge Cemetery.
ALBION — Services for Darwin D. Bremer, 80, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 12, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion. The Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.