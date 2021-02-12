You have permission to edit this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS
MORNING TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON
CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind
chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. For the Winter
Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1
to 3 inches. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, very cold
wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast
Nebraska and southwest Iowa.

* WHEN...For the first Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST
today. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 9 AM this morning
to 6 AM CST Saturday. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, from
midnight tonight to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Earline Bauer

CREIGHTON — Services for Earline Bauer, 84, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. She died Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at her residence.

In other news

Lloyd Bickley

Lloyd Bickley

FREMONT — Memorial services for Lloyd L. Bickley, 72, Fremont, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, at Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. The Rev. Scott Jensen will officiate.

Earline Bauer

Earline Bauer

CREIGHTON — Services for Earline Bauer, 84, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. She died Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at her residence.

Joseph Wieseler

Joseph Wieseler

ST. HELENA — Services for Joseph R. “Joe” Wieseler, 85, St. Helena, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 15, at Holy Family Catholic Church in St. Helena. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate with burial in Immaculate Conception Cemetery in St. Helena. Military rites will be conducted by Wynot A…

Norma Pippitt

Norma Pippitt

WAYNE — Services for Norma Pippitt, 87, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. She died Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at the Kinship Pointe Assisted Living in Wayne.

Pat Devall

Pat Devall

O’NEILL — Private services for Pat Devall, 78, O’Neill, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at First Christian Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Rita Wright

Rita Wright

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Rita M. Wright, 36, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private inurnment will be at a later date. Tim DeFor will officiate.

Winona Larson

Winona Larson

PLAINVIEW — Private services for Winona Larson, 89, Plainview, will be at Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview.

Kenneth Krei

Kenneth Krei

COLERIDGE —  Services for Kenneth Krei, 73, Coleridge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 12, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. The Rev. Russ Lambert will officiate with burial in the Lawn Ridge Cemetery.

Darwin Bremer

Darwin Bremer

ALBION — Services for Darwin D. Bremer, 80, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 12, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion. The Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

