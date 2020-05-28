Earlene Goetsch

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Earlene A. Goetsch, 82, Norfolk, will be at a later date.
She died Saturday, May 23, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Care Center in Norfolk.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Born Nov. 15, 1937, in Wayne, Earlene was the daughter of Earl and Mamie (Isom) Fitch.
Survivors include her sons, Kirk (Annie) Goetsch of Norfolk and Kevin (Margie) Goetsch of Stanton; four grandchildren, Jon Goetsch, Brandie Goetsch-Cooney, Marcie Payne and Nancy Goetsch; two great-grandchildren; her brother, Joel “Buzz” Fitch of Omaha; and a sister, Judy Coventry of Omaha.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Valarie in infancy; her parents, Earl and Mamie; her sister, Anitadel Harmeier; her brother-in-law, Merlin Harmeier; a brother-in-law, George “Dick” Coventry; and a nephew, Jason Fitch.
