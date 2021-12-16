CHAMBERS — Memorial services for Earleen Strong, 67, Chambers, will be at a later date.
Earleen Strong died Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at her home near Chambers.
Biglin’s Mortuary of O’Neill is in charge of arrangements.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Norma J. Murray, 85, Norfolk, will be at a later date. Norma Murray died Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
MADISON — Services for Dona M. Sunderman, 91, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.
TILDEN — Services for Robert Green, 78, Oakdale, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Robert Green died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at his residence.
NORFOLK — Services for Elizabeth “Bette” McConahay, 91, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Elizabeth McConahay died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
WAYNE — Services for Ruby A. Roberts, 89, Wakefield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery.
SANTEE — Services for Wilfred Gustafson, 92, formerly of Bloomfield, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at the Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. The Rev. James Marrs will officiate with burial in Hobu Creek Cemetery in Lindy.
O’NEILL — Services for Virginia Gokie, 78, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
HOSKINS — Services for Delores M. “Dee” Deck, 89, Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins. The Rev. Rodney Rixe will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
