O’NEILL — Memorial services for Earleen Strong, 67, of Chambers will be at a later date. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
Earleen Strong died Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at her home near Chambers. Biglin’s Mortuary of O’Neill is in charge of the arrangements.
1954-2021
Earleen Elizabeth Dexter was born Jan. 15, 1954, in Burwell to Raymond and Pearl (Jacobson) Dexter. She attended country school through eighth grade, then attended and graduated from Burwell High School in 1972.
Earleen met Gary Strong on a blind date set up by some family members. They married in her parent’s back yard near Amelia on June 12, 1982. The couple made their home near Amelia for the next 23 years. They moved to their current home, north of Chambers, in 2003. In February 2002, Gary and Earleen bought the Village Market in Chambers. Earleen worked at the market until her cancer diagnosis.
Earleen was a member of Faith Community Church and enjoyed reading the Bible. She liked gardening, traveling and spending time with her family, especially her grandkids.
Earleen is survived by her spouse of 39 years, Gary Strong of Chambers; three children, Danyel Prickett of Hastings, Debra (Brian) McManigal of Chambers and Michael (Stacie) Strong of Norfolk; seven grandchildren, Molly Prickett, Eli Prickett, Ethan Prickett, Maddox McManigal, Madden McManigal, Maesyn McManigal and Maddie McManigal; brothers Coen (Brenda) Dexter of Colorado, Gaylen (Carolyn) Dexter of North Carolina and Marlynn (Kay) Dexter of Kearney; sisters Ruth Miller, Carol (Ray) DeGroff and Sandy (Dave) Gideon, all of Burwell; mother-in-law Mae Strong of Arizona; and many nieces and nephews.
Earleen is preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law Gary Miller.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.