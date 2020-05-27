Earla Arft

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Earla M. Arft, 83, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 30, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate.
Visitation with family will begin an hour prior to services at the chapel.
She died Friday, May 22, 2020, at Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk.
Earla Marian was born Oct. 1, 1936, in Chandlerville, Ill., to Claude and Marian (Thatcher) Schoonover. She worked in production at Sherwood Medical. Earla enjoyed creating arts and crafts, and she loved giving her creations as gifts to family and friends.
She is survived by her daughters, Cindy Arft of Norfolk and Vicki Stamps of Lincoln; her grandchildren, C.J. Stamps, Katrina Voyles and Kendra Nebel; and great-grandchildren Ariana Stamps, McKinzie, Connor and Dawson Voyles.
Earla was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Margaret Schoonover and Thora Howe; a daughter, Daphne Nebel; and a grandson, Travis Stamps.
