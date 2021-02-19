Earl Workman

NORFOLK — Services for Earl J. “Jim” Workman, 50, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
A celebration of life for Jeremy Kauth, 35, formerly of Osmond, will begin at 3 p.m. at Saturday, June 19, at Mary’s/the American Legion in Plainview. Joan Alexander will officiate.
ALBION — Memorial services for Caryll M. Karges, 93, Albion, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. The Rev. Carolann Hopcke will officiate. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.
VERDIGRE — Services for John Rudloff, 100, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 259 and Army Nationa…
WAHOO — Memorial services for Franklin T. “Frank” Wagner, 59, Lincoln, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, at Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home in Wahoo.
HARTINGTON — Services for Vera Bensen of Newcastle are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. She died Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at her residence in Newcastle.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Vernon F. Hofmann, 90, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 22, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
ELGIN — Services for Rita J. Ring, 90, Elgin, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at the United Methodist Church in Elgin. The Rev. Janet Burgel will officiate with burial at a later date in the Dalton Cemetery in Dalton.