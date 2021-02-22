Earl Workman

NORFOLK — Services for Earl J. “Jim” Workman, 50, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Private inurnment will be a later date.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral chapel.
He died Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1970-2021
Jim was born on June 4, 1970, in Steubenville, Ohio, to Earl and Brenda (Thrasher) Workman. Jim attended school in Shenandoah, Iowa. After high school and moving to Nebraska, Jim was eager to start working as a brick layer. He then fell in love and started his happy life with the woman of his dreams, Shelly Pittack.
Jim and Shelly got married on June 26, 2004, in Norfolk. The couple moved to Tekamah in 2006, where Jim was a traveling welder. They grew a life together and made so many friends and memories.
Jim used this time in Tekamah to teach his kids right from wrong. If there’s one thing Jim talked about it was how proud he was of his sons. In 2014, the family moved to Norfolk, where Jim started driving semi and then managed the Norfolk mobile home trailer park.
Jim enjoyed many things in life, such as throwing horse shoes, spending time with his sons and grandbabies, being with his dog (he loved that fat road dog more than anything), tap dancing and most of all, loved his family.
Jim battled a lot of demons in his life, although he always overcame them. Jim had a loving heart and for those that knew Jim would say he loved with his whole heart and nothing less.
Jim was a mommy’s boy and wouldn’t change that for the world. Jim did leave behind a message for his family he wanted you to hear: “Life got crazy, the past is the past. Now I’m gone and your still here; so love strong and forgive easier. God bless you all. Wipe the tears and celebrate my life.”
Survivors include his spouse, Shelly Workman of Norfolk; his children, Lindsay Ward of Lincoln, Katie Dorhen of Hartington, Cody Workman of Oakland, Jordan Workman of Wisner and Hunter Gronethal of Scribner; eight grandchildren; his mother, Brenda (Robert) Schmidt of Norfolk; a sister, Dixie Board of Norfolk; a brother, Dave Board of Louisiana; and sister Lisa Board of Norfolk.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, Earl Workman; his second mother, Lois Ries; an uncle, Ronald Thrasher; and maternal grandparents.
Casket bearers will be David Board, Sean Board, Davey Board, Jeff Ronnfeldt, Dalton Jenkins, Adam Middlestadt, Ramsey Pratt and Bob McDonald.
