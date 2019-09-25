Earl Pinkelman

HARTINGTON — Services for Earl W. “Bill” Pinkelman, 70, Yankton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. He died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
NORFOLK — Services for Andrew K. Redwing, 19, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
STANTON — Services for Etta Rottler, 95, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at the United Methodist Church in Stanton. The Rev. Bridget Gately will officiate with burial in the Stanton Cemetery.
LEIGH — Services for Shirley M. Boning, 85, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in rural Leigh. The Rev. Marsha Jark-Swain will officiate with burial in the Fairview Cemetery at Creston.
DODGE — Services for Harvey Mandel, 74, Dodge, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge. The Rev. Rod Kneifl will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by Dodge American Legion Post 122.
LINDSAY — Services for Matilde Rivera, 80, Newman Grove, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
STANTON — Services for Etta Rottler, 95, Stanton, are pending at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. She died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Stanton Health Center in Stanton.
ELGIN — Services for Roger Currie, 96, Elgin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Park Congregational United Church of Christ in Elgin. The Revs. Rebecca Z. McNeil and Wayne Smith will officiate. Burial will be in Park Center Cemetery.
NORFOLK —Memorial services for Zoe R. Matteson, 17, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Jay Daniell will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.