Memorial services for Earl Leitzke, 83, Helena, Mont., formerly of Norfolk, will be at a later date. He died Saturday, March 21, 2020.
Correspondence may be sent to his sister at Joycescheffler6@gmail.com.
STANTON — Private inurnment for Lorraine J. Benson, formerly of Norfolk, will be in the Stanton Cemetery at a later date. No services are planned at her request.
PIERCE — Services for Arlen G. Ahlers, 89, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. He died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Premier Estates of Pierce.
AINSWORTH — Private graveside services for Marenna “Roni” Theis-Raymond, 80, Ainsworth, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, in the Ainsworth Cemetery.
NELIGH — Ruby (Kuehn) Johnson, 95, died at the Neligh Care and Rehabilitation Center on Thursday, March 19, 2020.
CRESTON — Private graveside services for Janice Kucera, 67, Clarkson, will be in the Fairview Cemetery in Creston. The Rev. Brad Birtell will officiate. A public memorial service will be at a later date at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Columbus.
MADISON — Services for Leo W. Tighe, 96, Madison, were Monday, March 23, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison. Burial was in the parish cemetery. Military honors were conducted by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard, American Legion Post 35 and VFW Post 5763.
ALBION — A celebration of life for Theodore “Ted” B. Guthard, 76, Newman Grove, will be at a later date.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.
