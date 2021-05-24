You have permission to edit this article.
OSMOND — Services for Earl J. Bahr, 74, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 27, at the United Methodist Church in Osmond. The Rev. Rodgers Chishiba will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church in Osmond.

He died Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Osmond General Hospital.

Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond is in charge of the arrangements.

1947-2021

Earl was born on Jan. 9, 1947, to Orville and Audrey (Anson) Bahr. He attended school and graduated from Osmond High School with his class of 1965.

Earl was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Vicky Clausen, on Aug. 7, 1965, at the United Methodist Church in Osmond. Vicky passed away March 3, 2018. The couple resided north of Osmond for 54 years. To this union, they were blessed with six children.

Earl was a lifetime farmer, as well as commodity broker for Heinhold Commodity, safety director for Andrews Van Lines and manager for Boyle Trucking. He was business partner with Jim Schmit, trucking. His favorite and best job of all was working with his boys and grandsons, and lifelong friends at Bahr Trucking and Bahr Farms.

Through the years, Earl was a member of the Osmond Jaycee’s, board of trustee’s at United Methodist Church in Osmond, served two terms on the Osmond Community School Board and served as treasurer for the Nebraska Dairy Herd Association.

He was instrumental in the start of the Orphan Grain Train with Clayton Andrews and the Rev. Ray Wilke. His most beloved and treasured organization was the “Brotherhood 5” that consisted of five lifelong friends and their families.

Earl enjoyed playing chess, cards and meeting new friends. He loved learning, teaching and spending time at the shop with his kids and especially his grandchildren.

Earl is survived by daughter, Pam (David) Buchholz of Osmond; son Jason (Rhonda) Bahr of Osmond; son Justin (Chris) Bahr of Osmond; and daughter Angie (Kevin) Rafert of Plainview; seven grandchildren, Taylor (Dee Dee) Buchholz of Osmond and their son Briggs with a daughter on the way, Brett (Lacey) Bahr of Osmond and their children Beau and Claire, Abby Rafert of Plainview, Brooke Rafert of Plainview, Blake Bahr of Osmond, Jacob Wragge of Osmond, and Kaylee Bahr of Osmond; dear friend Pamela Herbolsheimer of Norfolk; a sister, Glenda (Mark) Bahr Wingert of Omaha; a sister, Vickie McCann and friend Jim of Omaha; and brother Russ (Deb) Bahr of La Porte, Ind.

Earl was preceded in death by his parents, Orville and Audrey Bahr; spouse Vicky; daughter Paula; son Eric; and grandson Tyler Buchholz.

Organist will be Sue Wingert and soloist will be Duane Christiansen. Casketbearers will be Taylor Buchholz, Brett Bahr, Blake Bahr, Ben Timmerman, Jared Wingert and Jacob Wragge. Honorary casketbearers will be Terry Moore, Dennis Schneckloth, Mike Steffen, Kent Gansebom, Don Gudenkauf and Robert Wingert.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

