E. John Sharples

TILDEN — Services for E. John Sharples, 88, Gretna, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. The Rev. James Sells will officiate with burial in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Tilden. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603, American Legion Post 170 and American Legion Riders.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service at the funeral home

John Sharples died Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Lakeside Hospital in Omaha.

Marcia Crain

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Marcia L. Crain, 85, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Peter H. Jark-Swain will officiate. Placement of the urn will be in the parish columbarium.

Janet Lane

NORFOLK — A memorial service for Janet B. Lane, 69, Springdale, Ark., formerly of Norfolk, will be at a later date in Norfolk.

Verda Fischer

NORFOLK — Services for Verda M. Fischer, 94, Norfolk, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.

Margaret McCutchen

NORFOLK — Services for Margaret E. McCutchen, 93, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Margaret McCutchen died Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

Joel Stenberg

CREIGHTON — Services for Joel Stenberg, 82, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Joel Stenberg died Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.

Michael Bowersox

NORFOLK — Services for Michael J. Bowersox, 55, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Michael Bowersox died Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Adelia Davis

STUART — Services for Adelia “Buttons” Davis, 87, Stuart, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stuart. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Atkinson.

Alvina Heller

STANTON — Services for Alvina Heller, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. Burial will be in the Pilger Cemetery.

Lenice Frank

STANTON — Private services for Lenice M. Frank, 96, Stanton, will be at Home for Funerals in Stanton. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

