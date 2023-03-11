 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dylan Garwood

SPENCER — Private family services for Dylan Garwood, 44, of Butte will be held. Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of arrangements.

Dylan Garwood died Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Parkside Manor in Stuart.

Tags

In other news

Loreen Glandt

Loreen Glandt

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Loreen H. Glandt, 97, of Battle Creek will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 13, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Mildred Korth

Mildred Korth

NORFOLK — Services for Mildred A. Korth, 92, of Norfolk are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Pauline Luttman

Pauline Luttman

STANTON — Services for Pauline L. Luttman, 97, of Stanton are pending with Home for Funerals in Stanton.

Lois Brenneman

Lois Brenneman

NORFOLK — Services for Lois A. Brenneman, 66, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Ray Wilke and Chris Asbury will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.

Loreen Glandt

Loreen Glandt

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Loreen H. Glandt, 97, Battle Creek, are pending with Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek.

Mary Rose Pinkelman

Mary Rose Pinkelman

BOW VALLEY — Services for Mary Rose Pinkelman, 70, Wynot, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Bow Valley with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be in the Ss. Philip & James Cemetery in St. James.

Frank Meyer

Frank Meyer

ORCHARD — Memorial services for Frank Meyer, 66, Orchard, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Orchard United Methodist Church in Orchard. The Rev. Janene Reynolds will officiate.

Mary Rose Pinkelman

Mary Rose Pinkelman

HARTINGTON — Mary Rose Pinkelman, 70, Wynot, died Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

Christopher Mendez

Christopher Mendez

LAUREL — Christopher J. Mendez, 49, Laurel, died suddenly on Monday, March 6, 2023, at his residence.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara