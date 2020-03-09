Dwaine Peetz

NELIGH — Services for Dr. Dwaine J. Peetz Sr., M.D., 96, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Neligh. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate. Burial will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh with military rights conducted by Neligh American Legion Post 172 and VFW 5287.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church in Neligh with a wake and rosary at 7 p.m.
Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
———
He entered into eternal rest on March 6, 2020, at his home in Neligh.
Dwaine J. Peetz Sr., M.D., was born on Dec. 4, 1923, in rural Cheyenne County and grew up on the family farm. He attended Sidney St. Patrick’s Academy, graduating from the class of 1940 as salutatorian at 16 years of age. Thereafter, he attended the University of Nebraska, Miami University at Oxford, Ohio, and received his bachelor of science in medicine from Creighton University in 1946.
In 1948, he graduated from Creighton University with a doctor of medicine degree, and in 1953, received his master of science in surgery from Creighton University.
After high school, he worked for two years as a partsman with International Harvester and then enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He was called in for active duty in 1943. He received his training at Farragut Naval Training Station near Sandpoint, Idaho, and served three stints of active duty from Jan. 7, 1943, to December 1945, September 1948 to June 1950 and July 1, 1953, to June 30, 1954. He ultimately resigned his commission as a lieutenant in the U.S. Naval Reserve in April 1959 to devote full-time to his busy medical practice. In June 1955, Dr. Peetz moved his family to Neligh, where he opened his family medical practice.
On Aug. 1, 1972, he was united in marriage to Carmen Kreivenas.
He performed general, orthopedic, colon and ob-gyn surgeries throughout North Central and Northeast Nebraska until his retirement in 2000.
He was a member of the teaching faculty at Creighton University, member and past president of the Nebraska Medical Association, a fellow of the American College of Surgeons, a member of the American Medical Association, Alpha Omega Alpha Fraternity Honors Society and a member of the Flying Physicians Association.
Dr. Peetz was a World War II veteran and had a consistent 64-year membership with the American Legion Post 172. He enjoyed golfing, traveling, and flying hours as a command seat pilot. He obtained his private pilot’s license in 1957, owning multiple aircraft over the years, which he used in his medical practice and personal travels. However, his greatest passion and enjoyment came from practicing medicine, treating his patients and enjoying the camaraderie of many capable and hard-working Nebraska physicians throughout Northeast Nebraska.
Dr. Peetz was instrumental in the planning, development and building of Elgin Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School and continued to support it throughout his life.
He is survived by his spouse, Carmen; his children, Susan (Delbert) Ames, Dwaine (Cathy) Peetz Jr., Forrest “Frosty” (Melanie) Peetz, Thomas (Carolyn) Peetz, Mary Candace Pelster, Kristi (Gerald) Zimmer, Stephanie (David) Scott and Katie (Mike) Thiele; 27 grandchildren; 10 step-grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; his sisters, Rose Thomas and Elaine Glanz; his sister-in-law, Betty Peetz; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding him in death were his son, Michael (Joni) Peetz; a grandson, Jesse Peetz; his parents, Frank and Bertha Peetz; a brother, Burgett Peetz; a sister and brother-in-law, Gloria and Eugene Bonkewicz; brothers-in-law LaVern Thomas and Harold Glanz; as well as his first spouse, Mildred Bauman.
Per Dwaine’s wishes, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Elgin Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School or to St. Francis Catholic Church in Neligh.
Condolences may be directed to the family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com.