Dwaine Peetz

NELIGH — Services for Dr. Dwaine J. Peetz, 96, Neligh, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Neligh with the Rev. Pat Nields officiating. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh with military rites conducted by Neligh American Legion Post 172 and VFW 5287.
Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Neligh with a wake service at 7 p.m. Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
He died on Friday, March 6, 2020, at his home.