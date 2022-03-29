 Skip to main content
OAKLAND — Memorial services for Dwain Anderson, 96, will be 1 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Salem Covenant Church, rural Oakland, with burial in the Salem Cemetery.

Memorial visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at the church.

1925-2022

Dwain Roger Anderson, son of Edward Carl Anderson and Maude Almeta Zetterman Anderson, was born on Aug. 10, 1925, on the family farm located in Pierce County by McLean. He attended rural School District 41, graduated from McLean High School in 1942 and then took some courses at UNO in 1943.

Dwain learned a lot helping his father, a carpenter, and later operated a blacksmith forge. Growing up, Dwain enjoyed reading, hunting, trapping, horses, other livestock, pets and gardening. His lifestyle was affected because his mother became disabled. He never attended church as a youth. While reading the Bible with his mother, he observed that some biblical characters came to faith instantly, without ceremony. He fell in love with Jesus while reading the Gospel of John over and over again.

On July 6, 1947, Dwain was united in marriage to Katherine Ann Peters at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in West Point. While attending worship at St. Paul’s, Dwain obtained a brochure entitled “How to Maintain a Home Altar” which led to Dwain and Katherine sharing evening devotions with their children in their home.

After the wedding, the newly married couple went on a honeymoon trip to Lake Okoboji, Iowa, and then began farming between West Point and Oakland. Four years later, they moved to a farm south of Oakland where they remained for 60 years until moving to town in 2010. They became members of Salem Evangelical Covenant Church where Dwain served as a Hi-League youth counselor, church chairman and Sunday school superintendent.

Dwain was independent in both his thinking and his actions. He farmed, worked as an overnight shift foreman at the Morrison & Quirk alfalfa mill, sold grain bins, and was an area manager for Clayton & Lambert Manufacturing Company. In 1972, he and Katherine formed Dwain R. Anderson & Sons, Inc., an ag construction business, working with sons, Tim and Cal.

Dwain loved to sing gospel songs. He especially appreciated his wife, family and home. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were a very special joy to him. He also loved to see the children at church.

On March 26, 2022, Dwain “went up” to heaven to spend eternity with his Savior and his “cute” Katie. Also predeceasing him were his parents; siblings Lorene Hardman, June Hagedorn, Floyd, Oren and their spouses; nephew Kenneth Hagedorn; and in-laws Carl and Anna Peters, Harvey, Roland and Marie Peters.

Survivors include sons Tim (Debbie) and Cal (Sara) of Oakland, Kevin (Diane) of Arlington, Texas, Chad (Lisa) of Pierce; daughter Anna (Paul) Anderson of Oakland; 13 grandchildren, Aaron (Jill) Anderson, Amanda Anderson, Seth Anderson, Nathan (Jennifer) Anderson, Adam (Stacy) Anderson, Tara (Eric) Miller, Ryan (Melanie) Anderson, Michaela (Ryan) Elfstrom, Charis (Keith) Roehrenbeck, Andrew Anderson, Alex (Stephanie) Anderson, Kaleb Anderson and Colby Anderson; 23 great-grandchildren, Edie, Owen and Emma Anderson, Noah and Ivy Anderson, Aathan, Abbott and Scarlett Anderson, Carson, Camryn, Peyton and Paxton Miller, Emory, Elise, Beckett, Sawyer and Axel Anderson, Keeva, Abel and Cypress Elfstrom, Annie Roehrenbeck, and Oscar and Harvey Anderson; his Salem church family; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Memorials may be given to the family for future designation.

