Durean Volk

Durean A. Volk, 57, Houston, Texas, formerly of Norfolk, died Saturday, June 25, 2022, at home in Houston.
Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
1965-2022
Durean Ann Volk was born on May 27, 1965, to Ray and Rose (Ebach) Volk in Minot, N.D. She was the eldest of four siblings.
When Durean was a small child, her family moved to Norfolk, where she lived the rest of her childhood days, graduating from Norfolk Senior High School in 1983. She went on to earn bachelor’s degrees in economics and Spanish with minors in business and Latin American studies from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1989.
Durean spent a semester as an exchange student in Guadalajara, Mexico, and after graduating from UNL, moved to Houston, Texas, where she taught Spanish to middle and high school students.
While teaching, Durean earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Houston. She then obtained certification as a certified public accountant and certified internal auditor, which led to her employment at several companies in the Houston area, including Arthur Andersen/Protiviti & Baker Hughes.
Durean did audits in numerous foreign countries, and her new career sparked her passion for international travel. She was a fiercely independent woman with an adventurous spirit that loved to explore, experience and absorb other cultures, whether she was traveling for work, with close friends or on holiday alone. She loved to take pictures and send postcards from her exotic travels to her loved ones back home, sharing her experiences.
Durean had a generous heart and was a genuine friend to many. She never let go of her love for the Spanish language by volunteering as a teacher for the program of English as a Second Language.
Durean remained a true Nebraska Cornhusker fan and cheered on her favorite football team every chance she could. She loved to play games when home with family and many competitive, but “friendly,” games of cards and marbles were played.
Durean left Texas and moved to St. Louis, Mo., in 2018 and started working for Cigna/Express Scripts. In 2020, Durean was diagnosed with cancer and began treatment at M.D. Anderson in Houston, Texas, while continuing to work from home. In May 2021, she moved to Olathe, Kan., and in May 2022, Durean moved back home to Houston to be closer to her doctors and her family of friends.
Left to cherish her memory is her father, Raymond Volk of Norfolk; sisters Deanna (Gary) Steingard of Henderson and Darcy Volk of Norfolk; her brother, Rick (Sheila) Volk of Elkhorn; nieces Ellie Steingard of Lincoln, Olivia Volk, Ava Volk and Lillian Volk, all of Elkhorn; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins. She will also be missed by her friends who loved, supported and cared for her.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Rose Volk; grandparents Clemens and Anna Volk and Tony and Margaret Ebach; aunts Rosalie Shrader and Rita Thomas; uncle Edward Ebach; and cousin Willie Patterson.