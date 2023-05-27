TILDEN — Services for Duane Wolske, 95, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 2, at Faith United Methodist Church in Tilden. The Rev. Rich Chrisman will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603, American Legion Post 170 and American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.
Duane Wolske died Sunday, May 21, 2023, at his residence.
1927-2023
Duane Wolske, son of Ed and Mina (Wheeler) Wolske, was born July 27, 1927, at Tilden. His family lived in Tilden for a short time before moving to Oregon where his father worked as a lumberjack. After returning to Tilden, Duane attended North Tilden Rural School.
He served as a sergeant in the U.S. Air Force from 1946 to 1948, where he was stationed in Guam and Iwo Jima as a teletype operator.
Duane was united in marriage to Delores M. Priestly on Jan. 14, 1950, in Neligh. Duane farmed with his father before opening Wolske Body Shop. After a few years, he also worked as a part-time rural mail carrier for the Tilden Post Office. Upon selling the body shop, Duane became a full-time mail carrier.
Duane was a member of Faith United Methodist Church, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the NRA.
Duane and Dee loved square dancing and ballroom dancing. They gave dancing lessons and belonged to clubs with close friends. Duane and Dee also enjoyed water skiing, took many snow-skiing trips and had many other adventures with family members.
Hunting was another favorite pastime of Duane’s. He loved hunting deer and pheasants and had six hunting dogs. His favorite dog was Sam.
Duane is survived by nieces and nephews, Sandy Hermann, Deb (Loren) Trube, Craig Wolske, Clee (Monique) Wolske, Carol (Cliff) Strahm, Carol (Robert) Moody, Gary Wolske and Dotty (Robert) Ushers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Mina Wolske; spouse Dee in 2015; brothers Al Wolske and Harold Wolske; and sisters Leona Wingate and Eva Pratt.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to Faith United Methodist Church in Tilden.