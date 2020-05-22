Duane Schroeder

BYRON — Private graveside services for Duane J. Schroeder, 84, Ruskin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 23, at Washington County Cemetery near Byron.
Family and friends will gather from noon until 2 p.m. at The Acreage Steakhouse in Hubbell.
He died Monday May 18, 2020, at his home in Ruskin.
Williams Funeral Home of Superior is in charge of the arrangements.
1936-2020
Duane J. Schroeder was born and raised in Wynot on April 13, 1936, to Ignatious “Iggy” and Ida (Pinkleman) Schroeder.
Survivors include siblings Laverne (Sandy) of Norfolk, JoAnn (Larry) Driver of Wynot, Lucille Foster of South Sioux City and Mark of Redding, Calif., Darlene Olson of Viking, Minn.; children Lance of Siloam Springs, Ark., Darin Schroeder and friend Edith of Siloam Springs, Kim (Dustin) Schroeder of Grand Island, Sara (John) Mertens of Nelson, Pam (Mike) Bower of Nelson, Kris Holcomb of Nelson; 16 grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and a host of family and friends.
Condolences may be sent to the family at wmsfh.com.