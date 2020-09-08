Duane Metz

CROFTON — Services for Duane V. Metz, 87, Yankton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by Crofton American Legion Post 128 and American Legion Riders.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services Thursday at the church. Social distancing will be observed at the visitation and the funeral.
He died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Wintz Funeral Home of Crofton is in charge of the arrangements.
———
Duane Vernon Metz was born on Jan. 18, 1933, to Vernard Arthur and Harriet Lucille (Inch) Metz. He lived with his parents and grandparents in the Mission Hill, S.D., area. He attended elementary school in Mission Hill, completed two years of high school at Gayville, S.D., and the last two years at Yankton High, graduating in 1950.
Duane worked at Tielke Motors until December 1952. He enlisted in the Army Security Agency in January 1953. Duane spent about nine months in cryptography school and basic training in the states and served two years in Germany.
Duane graduated from Southern State College in Springfield, S.D., during the summer of 1961. He received a master of arts degree from University of South Dakota at Vermillion in 1966. Duane was employed as a mathematics and physics instructor at Parkston High School from 1961 until he retired in the spring of 1994.
Duane married Ann Maibaum on Aug. 18, 1986, in Stanton with close friend Father Tim Lange officiating.
Duane did painting and repair work in the summers and enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, waterskiing and working in the garden. He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 791, South Dakota Education Association and the National Rifle Association. He also a member of the National Education Association while teaching and a member of Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church.
Duane is survived by his sister, Kay Armstrong of Fort Collins, Colo.; four brothers, Jim (Sue) Metz of Walls, Miss., Gene (Linda) Metz of Phoenix, Ariz., Alan (Lenora) Metz of Fayetteville, Ark., and Doug (Barb) Metz of Matthews, N.C.; brother-in-law Konrad (Darlene) Maibaum of Crofton; many nieces and nephews and their families.
Duane was preceded in death by his parents, Vern and Harriett Metz; his spouse, Ann in September 2017; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joseph and Minnie Maibaum; and two brothers-in-law Dave Armstrong and Vern Maibaum.
To watch a livestream of the service, please visit www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live
Pallbearers will be Paul Maibaum, Joe Maibaum, Jeff Maibaum, Bill Maibaum, Mike Maibaum, Tony Maibaum and Doug Metz. Honorary pallbearers will be Alan Metz, Jim Metz, Gene Metz, Kay Armstrong, Nancy Potts, Mary Dittrich, Sandy Mellen and Mark and Shar Peterson.
Memorials may be directed to Parkston High School Mathematics and Physics Department, 102 A South Chapman Drive, Parkston, S.D., 57366 or the Heartland Humane Society, 3400 SD 50, Yankton, S.D., 57078.
Cards or local memorials may be sent to Nancy Potts 89853 559th Ave., St. Helena, NE 68774.