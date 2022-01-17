NORFOLK — Services for Duane L. Marks, 88, of Norfolk will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Mike Moreno officiating. Burial will be in the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644, United States Army Honor Guard and the American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral chapel.
Duane Marks died Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.