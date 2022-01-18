NORFOLK — Services for Duane L. Marks, 88, of Norfolk will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Mike Moreno officiating. Burial will be in the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644, United States Army Honor Guard and the American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral chapel.
Duane Marks died Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1933-2022
Duane L. Marks was born March 10, 1933, in Pierce to Louis and LaVern (Kirstine) Marks. He was baptized April 21, 1933, and confirmed June 2, 1946, both at the Zion East Lutheran Church in rural Hoskins.
Duane grew up in Pierce and attended rural country school to the eighth grade then attended Pierce High School and later received his GED. He served in United States Army from July 29, 1953, until June 2, 1955, VA Service Number US55-10738C.
He married Irene Kuhl on March 22, 1956, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Plainview. After marriage, the couple farmed east of Pierce in the 1960s. They then moved into Norfolk and Duane worked at Mid-Am for 28 years. He then worked at the City of Norfolk in the parks department for 18 years until he retired in 2011. He had been a resident at the Norfolk Veterans Home since 2014. Duane enjoyed listening to Polka music, fishing and spending time with family. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk and the American Legion in Norfolk.
Survivors include his children, Nyla Pedrosa (friend Gary Fletcher) of Lincoln, Cindy (Terry) Rasmussen of Norfolk, Tammy (Ron) Stender of Norfolk, Tom (Vicki) Marks of Norfolk, Lee (Betty) Marks of David City, Lisa (Chris) Kallhoff of Yankton; son-in-law David Meinke of Battle Creek; 16 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brothers Gary (Pat) Marks of Pierce and Randy Marks of Winside; and sister-in-law Marjorie Dalton of Norfolk.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and LaVern; daughter Susan Meinke; and spouse Irene on Oct. 24, 2019.
Casket bearers will be Jeff Meinke, Jason Meinke, Chris Coulter, Justin Pedrosa, Josh Rasmussen, Jake Rasmussen, Nate Stender, Landon Stender, Aaron Marks, Logan Kallhoff and Shannon Marks.
Honorary casket bearers will be Miranda Lindstrom, Jodie Treat, McKenzie Kallhoff, Jadie Grashorn, Monica Marks and Mandy Sloan.
