Duane Lewis

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Duane D. Lewis, 82, Ainsworth, will be at a later date.
He died Friday, April 16, 2021, at Brown County Hospital in Ainsworth.
Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth is in charge of the arrangements.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Lois J. Welch, 86, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 22, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Ronald K. Lee, 91, Newman Grove, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 22, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove. Jacquelyn Samway will officiate with burial in Hope Cemetery in Newman Grove. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 73 of Newman G…
ELGIN — Services for Roger F. Meis, 58, Concordia, Kan., formerly of Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 26, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Rev. Kevin Vogel will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Joyce D. Schaecher, 73, Tilden, Nebraska are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. She died Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
LAUREL — Services for George W. Hinrichs, 90, Laurel, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 4, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. Darren Timberlake will officiate. Private burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery with military rites by Laurel American Legion Post 54 and Laurel VFW Post 4504.
NELIGH — Services for Jane Lichtenberg, 68, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 22, at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh. The Rev. Norlyn Bartens will officiate. Burial will be in the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Clifford T. Harris, 65, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 22, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The funeral will be at 2 p.m. Friday, April 23, at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Burial will be in East Park Cemetery near Ainsworth. Military ri…
NORFOLK — Services for Lois Welch, 86, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Friday, April 16, 2021, at her home.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.