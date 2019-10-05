Duane Letcher

You are the owner of this article.
Private memorial services for Dr. Duane A. Letcher, 77, Wentworth, S.D., were conducted under the direction of Miller Funeral Home of Sioux Falls, S.D.

He died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.

 1942-2019

He was born Jan. 9, 1942, to Christian and Gertrude Letcher in Mitchell, S.D., where he was raised with his older brother, Dale. He graduated from Mitchell High in 1960.

In the fall of 1960, he started at South Dakota State University in Brookings, S.D. He earned his bachelor’s of science in 1965 and accepted a position in the college of engineering as an instructor and research assistant. He earned his master’s of science degree in 1967 and then became a full-time instructor and faculty adviser to 20 freshmen students. The fall was always his favorite time of year as it was when the students came back to campus.

He married his true love, Margaret Carla Olson, on Aug. 9, 1969, at Lone Rock Lutheran Church in rural Flandreau, S.D. Margaret grew up on her family farm just down the country road from the church. They then moved to Morgantown, W. Va., where Duane was accepted as a research scholar in curriculum, and he began pursuing his doctoral degree. Margaret worked as a nurse at West Virginia University Medical Center.

In 1971, he accepted a research position with the College of Mineral and Energy Resources at West Virginia University and, in 1975, he earned his doctoral degree. He was promoted to associate professor with tenure.

His academic career moved the family to Rock Springs, Wyo., where he was the dean of academic affairs at Western Wyoming College. Their careers took them to Norfolk and Sioux City, where he was the executive vice president at Northeast Community College and Western Iowa Tech Community College, where he was also the chief operating officer.

Duane retired from his extensive career in higher education in 2002, and he and Margaret moved closer to family to The Lakes Golf Community southeast of Madison, S.D.

Family was of utmost importance to Duane. He was never viewed as a very social person, but he put all of his efforts and energy into his family. He and Margaret put on some extensive miles traveling to Montana and Colorado to support their grandchildren and cheer them on. He and Margaret led an adventurous life that was also very courageous. They took calculated risks that led two small town kids from South Dakota to West Virginia and eventually back home. But they took with them that small town farming work ethic that allowed them to achieve the life they did while instilling those values in their children and grandchildren.

Duane was a loving spouse, father and grandfather. He is survived by his daughter, Kristin (Scott) Garsjo of Billings, Mont., and their children, Carter and Kamryn; his son, Nathan (Amy) Letcher of Denver and their children, Colson and Kresten; his brother, Dale (Sheila) Letcher of Mitchell, S.D.; and a host of other family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his spouse of nearly 50 years, Margaret.

