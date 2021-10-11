Duane Larsen

LINCOLN — Services for Duane C. Larsen, 92, Lincoln, will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Butherus, Maser, Love Funeral Home, 4040 A. St., in Lincoln. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.
Visitation will be from noon until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, with family receiving friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home in Lincoln.
1928-2021
Duane Clifford Larsen entered his heavenly home at 3:44 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, from The Monarch in Lincoln.
Duane was born Dec. 1, 1928, at home in rural Plainview to Clifford Daniel and Mamey Ruth (Graham) Larsen. Duane married Gertrude (Trudy) Nattrass on June 4, 1949. Duane and Trudy raised their four children on a farm near Brunswick. They sold the farm in 1980 and eventually moved to Papillion, where Trudy died in December 1995.
Duane and Edith (Ehrenberg) Larsen were married in July 1997, making their home in Lincoln.
Duane is survived by his son, Robert, and spouse Glenyce (Friesen) Larsen of Bloomington, Ind.; his son Roger’s spouse, Jan (Friesen/Larsen) Siebert of Newton, Kan.; his daughter, Gretchen Larsen of Edinburg, Texas; his daughter, Karen and spouse Dan Jealouse of Colorado Springs, Colo,; and 10 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.
Together with his spouse, Edith, he also is survived by David and spouse Devonne (Schroetlin) Ehrenberg of Omaha, Ron and spouse Lynn (Scholtens) Ehrenberg of Story City, Iowa, Wayne and spouse Donna (Golumbenski) Ehrenberg of Funk, Tim Ehrenberg and fiancé Cindee Atwood; and 16 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Duane was preceded in death by his parents; his first spouse, Trudy; his son, Roger; and his grandson, Jeremy Larsen.
