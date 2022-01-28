 Skip to main content
Services for Duane E. King will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at First Christian Church, 20794 Highway 92, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Graveside services will be later in the afternoon.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday at the church in Council Bluffs.

Duane King died Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.

1937-2022

Duane Edward King was born near Skidmore, Mo., on Nov. 9, 1937, to Elza Cledith and Myrtle Lois Brown King, the youngest of four brothers. Duane attended school in Skidmore, then Nebraska Christian College in Norfolk.

He shared Jesus as a pastor in Anthon, Iowa, Norfolk and Griswold, Iowa, then in Council Bluffs as the pastor of Christ’s Church for the Deaf. As founder and director of Deaf Missions, he has been used by God to reach millions of deaf people around the world.

Duane lived his life with purpose, confidence, humility, creativity and fun. He wanted to eliminate any kind of barrier that might get in the way of all people knowing Jesus as their savior.

He also loved ice cream and told many it would be served at his funeral. It will.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Doug and Don; and his beloved son-in-law, Jeffrey Clausen.

He is survived by his dear spouse, Peggy; his brother, Dean King (Norma Jean); his daughter, Christine Clausen Cannon (Martin); his son, JD King (Tia); his grandchildren, Isaac Clausen, Luke Clausen, McKenzie King, Dakota King and Kassidy King; as well as many other family and friends.

Immediately following the funeral service there will be hors d’oeuvres, ice cream and cake served. Memorials will be directed by the family. Masks are welcome, but not required.

