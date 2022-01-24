Duane Keim

AINSWORTH — Duane C. Keim, 89, Bassett and Ainsworth, died Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at Rock County Long Term Care in Bassett. Per his wishes, no services will be planned.
Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth is in charge of arrangements.
O’NEILL — Services for Bernard Grimes, 83, Seward, formerly of Chambers, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, at Faith Community Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Paul Harder will officiate. Burial will be at about 2 p.m. in the Chambers Cemetery.
WAUSA — Services for Dorothy Joslin, 88, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Dorothy Joslin died Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Public visitation for Diane Hoffman, 79, Norfolk, will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for James “Jim” Sazama, 79, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Jim Sazama died Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at his residence.
NIOBRARA — Services for Donna Meier, 88, Niobrara, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, at Niobrara Presbyterian Church in Niobrara. Jeff Hart will officiate with burial in L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara.
RALSTON — Memorial services for Shirley M. Willers, 88, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Messiah Lutheran Church, 5015 S. 80th St., in Ralston.
NEWMAN GROVE — Memorial services for Connie J. Flood, 70, Newman Grove, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove. Deacon Claire Meyer will officiate. At her request, her ashes were to be spread over the ocean at Mexico Beach, Fla.
NORFOLK — Services for Jeanne Tichota, 79, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Jeanne Tichota died Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at her home.
