Duane Johnson

AINSWORTH — Duane M. Johnson, 69, Johnstown, died Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at his residence north of Johnstown. At this time, no services are planned. Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth is assisting with arrangements.

Arleigh Papstein

COLUMBUS — Arleigh R. Papstein, 85, Columbus, formerly of Pierce, died Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk.

Boyd Richardson

Boyd Richardson

Boyd “Bud” Richardson, 64, Norfolk, died Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn., due to complications of a double lung transplant. He had donated his body to science.

Mary McCorkindale

Mary McCorkindale

LAUREL — Mary McCorkindale, 82, Norfolk, formerly of Laurel, died Sunday, June 18, 2023, at her residence under hospice care.

Frances Heermann

Frances Heermann

NORFOLK — Services for Frances C. (Bourek) Heermann, 94, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in the Pilger Cemetery.

Cap Haskell

Cap Haskell

AINSWORTH — Private memorial graveside services for David “Cap” Haskell, 52, Ainsworth, formerly of Valentine, will be at later date in the Ainsworth Cemetery.

Carolyn Miller

Carolyn Miller

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Carolyn Miller, 60, Norfolk, will be at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at Northern Hills Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Matthew Gilmore will officiate.

Raymond Hegert Jr.

Raymond Hegert Jr.

HARTINGTON — Raymond F. Hegert Jr., 88, Lincoln, formerly of Hartington, died Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Gateway Vista Assisted Living in Lincoln.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

