Duane Johnson

AINSWORTH — Duane M. Johnson, 69, Johnstown, died Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at his residence north of Johnstown. At this time, no services are planned. Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth is assisting with arrangements.
In other news
COLUMBUS — Arleigh R. Papstein, 85, Columbus, formerly of Pierce, died Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk.
Boyd “Bud” Richardson, 64, Norfolk, died Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn., due to complications of a double lung transplant. He had donated his body to science.
LAUREL — Mary McCorkindale, 82, Norfolk, formerly of Laurel, died Sunday, June 18, 2023, at her residence under hospice care.
AINSWORTH — Duane M. Johnson, 69, Johnstown, died Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at his residence north of Johnstown. At this time, no services are planned. Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth is assisting with arrangements.
NORFOLK — Services for Frances C. (Bourek) Heermann, 94, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in the Pilger Cemetery.
AINSWORTH — Private memorial graveside services for David “Cap” Haskell, 52, Ainsworth, formerly of Valentine, will be at later date in the Ainsworth Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Carolyn Miller, 60, Norfolk, will be at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at Northern Hills Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Matthew Gilmore will officiate.
HARTINGTON — Raymond F. Hegert Jr., 88, Lincoln, formerly of Hartington, died Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Gateway Vista Assisted Living in Lincoln.
NORFOLK — Services for Frances C. Heermann, 94, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Frances Heerman died Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at the Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.0