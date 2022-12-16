MENOMINEE — Services for Duane G. Jansen, 57, of Yankton will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the St. Boniface Catholic Church in Menominee with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue on Wednesday one hour prior to services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Duane Jansen died Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at his residence.